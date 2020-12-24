Compelling Reasons Why You Should Learn Business English

English is the most widely used language across the globe. According to the experts, the language harbors lots of opportunities. Whether you are learning a new language or you are taking it at school, taking the English language seriously is important. It will take you to places. English will help you meet lots of people across the globe . So, if you haven’t given it a taught, think again. Here are the top reasons why you should start thinking about learning English.

Most Spoken Language Globally

Stats don’t lie. English is the most popular language spoken globally. Plus, more and more countries are turning to English as an official language. Most transactions in the world are conducted in English. So, don’t be left behind. Join the bandwagon and learn English today. It has the highest return on your efforts. It will give you a myriad of opportunities.

Besides the UK, there are more than 60 countries that speak English. This is out of a total of 190 countries globally. Plus, the renowned world bodies like the United Nations and NATO conduct their businesses in English. Still more, bodies like the European Union and Commonwealth predominately use English for the purposes of communications. So, if you want to work with these big bodies, go back to class. Take English courses for beginners . It will improve your English speaking skills.

More Opportunities

There are countries that don’t use English as their official language. However, in these countries, English is used as lingua Franca. This means that those who speak English frequently can communicate effectively in different countries. What this means is that these people have numerous opportunities. Thus, you can choose to work in any country as long as your English is superb. Even more, if you are traveling, you can easily explore opportunities while on your trip. Still more, business persons with good English skills can tap a myriad of opportunities in English speaking countries.

You Will Be Desired By Employers

Employers are looking for fluent people. They want employees who can express themselves confidently in English. And that’s what learning English has in store for you. Take your career to another level by learning English. You will easily handle business meetings, customer care desk, marketing roles, and public relations roles comfortably.

Access to the Best Universities

The most prestigious universities around the globe use English in their teachings. So, having a knack for English will give you access to these Universities. Think of Oxford. Move to Harvard University. Don’t forget Cambridge University. Learn, know, and master English for a chance to join these universities.

Other Benefits

The following are additional benefits of learning English;

With English, you can exploit the popular culture

Attend international events, conferences, and symposiums without much issues

The alphabet of English is simple

The Bottom-Line