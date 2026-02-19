Computer Kiosk in DOR Bend Office Lets Taxpayers E-File for Free & Get Their Refund & Kicker Sooner

With anticipated delays in paper return processing in 2026, the Oregon Department of Revenue (DOR) reminds taxpayers planning to file a paper return that they can use public computer kiosks in the department’s regional offices to file their Oregon personal income tax returns for free and get their kicker and their refund sooner.

“The computer kiosks offer a way to file electronically for those without a computer or those who fill out paper forms and want to transfer their data into Direct File Oregon to receive their refund — and their kicker — sooner,” said Megan Denison, administrator of the department’s Personal Tax and Compliance Division.

The computers are set up in the public spaces of the DOR regional offices in Bend, Eugene, Gresham, Medford, and Portland. They are available during business hours to file state tax returns using Direct File Oregon.

On average, taxpayers who e-file their returns and request their refund via direct deposit receive their refunds two weeks sooner than those who mail in paper returns and request a check.

The additional wait will be even longer this year. The IRS was late providing necessary tax forms and information to the Oregon Department of Revenue late last year. As a result, the state’s processing of paper-filed Oregon personal income tax returns won’t begin until the end of March.

The department will begin issuing refunds for e-filed returns February 17. For paper filed returns, refunds will not start being issued until early April.

Offices are located in:

Bend, 951 SW Simpson Ave., Suite 100

Monday-Friday 8am-5pm (closed 12:30-1:30pm)

Eugene, 1600 Valley River Drive, Suite 310

Monday-Friday 8am-5pm (closed 12:30-1:30pm)

Gresham, 1550 NW Eastman Parkway, Suite 220

Monday-Friday 8am-5pm (closed 12:30-1:30pm)

Medford, 3613 Aviation Way, Suite 102

Monday-Friday 8am-5pm (closed 12:30-1:30pm)

Portland, 800 NE Oregon St., Suite 505

Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm (closed 12-12:30pm)

Now in its third year, Direct File Oregon is an interview-based program similar to commercial software and allows taxpayers the convenience and security of filing directly with the state of Oregon through Revenue Online.

