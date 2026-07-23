Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprises Host Annual Tribal Energy Fair

Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprises, in partnership with 7Skyline, hosted the 2026 Warm Springs Tribal Community Energy Fair on June 23, during the week of Pi-Ume-Sha, at the Warm Springs Campus Pavilion. The free public event brought together Tribal members, energy utilities, local and state energy partners, solar and other renewable developers, renewable energy nonprofits, educational partners, Tribal departments and enterprises, and community leaders to explore current and future energy activities of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, with a focus on opportunities and benefits for the Warm Springs community.

Attendees explored potential and ongoing energy projects at every level: transmission and utility-scale initiatives designed to generate revenue and economic opportunity for the Tribes; community level projects providing energy independence and more reliable power to Warm Springs neighborhoods and facilities; and programs helping individual families lower energy costs and take greater control of how they use power at home.

“This year’s event continues to show that community members are excited to learn about the projects and initiatives they care about, including solar and battery storage projects in homes and community spaces, larger-scale solar, and the transmission line upgrade. We look forward to growing this event and offering more opportunities for connecting” said Cathy Ehli, general manager of Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprises.

Thanks to a 40% increase in donations from generous sponsors, this year’s raffle prizes included two e-bikes, four children’s bikes, two portable backup power stations with solar panels, Kah-Nee-Ta day passes and gift cards, a gift bag from Warm Springs Market, power banks, insulated coolers, and more. One hundred households received five-gallon Phil’s Ace Hardware buckets with energy efficiency and weatherization supplies, and Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprises provided two hundred energy fair participants with a free lunch from Kalama’s Fry Bread. Exhibitors also provided swag and giveaways, including children’s solar car kits.

There was also a 30% increase in exhibits this year, with 51 exhibitors connecting with community members and answering questions about potential and current energy projects and solutions. This year’s Energy Fair continued to reflect a strong sense of community and care, with respect and appreciation shown by exhibitors towards community members and elders throughout the day.

More than 169 surveys were completed, with community members providing feedback on the Energy Fair and input on Tribal energy projects and initiatives. Many expressed appreciation for the on-Reservation presence and availability of information, resources, and giveaways. Alongside technical exhibits, the Energy Fair highlighted workforce development pathways for Tribal community members to train, work and build lasting careers in the energy sector. Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprises will continue sharing project updates and creating opportunities for community members to stay informed, get involved and participate in the Tribes’ energy future.

The day following the Energy Fair, Remote Energy, a nonprofit training provider, presented a one-day introductory workshop on solar energy. Ten community members participated in the training for Warm Springs youth ages 14-24 supported by Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprises.

The Energy Fair is part of the 7Skyline Power Up Tribal Energy Series, a growing grassroots effort to bring trusted, culturally grounded energy education and technical resources directly to Tribal communities, bridging traditional values with energy solutions and empowering community members with tools to act.

We extend deep gratitude to our event sponsors: Bonneville Environmental Foundation, BrightNight, HP, Leidos, Pacific Power, Portland General Electric, Wasco Electric Cooperative, Energy Trust of Oregon, Warm Springs Gaming Enterprise, Oweesta, Potelco, Inc., The Lemelson Foundation, Phil’s Ace Hardware of Madras, Energy West, Jenner & Block Partner Suedeen Kelly, Lithos Consultants, NextEra Energy Resources, Northwest Power and Conservation Council, Oregon Department of Energy, Red Plains Professional, Inc., Sunlight Solar Energy, Sustain Our Future Foundation, Tetra Tech, Warm Springs Telecom and Western Clean Energy Advisors LLC.

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