Connect Central Oregon Receives $20,000 Grant from The Oregon Community Foundation

Connect Central Oregon announced their award of a $20,000 grant from the The Hollis Fund of Oregon Community Foundation to support promoting and connecting volunteers to opportunities to serve our regional communities.

On October 16, in partnership with the Nonprofit Association of Oregon, Connect Central Oregon will host their annual Volunteer and Board Fair at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center. At the fair, more than 40 local Central Oregon organizations will be sharing opportunities for volunteering or serving on their boards of directors.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about different volunteer and board opportunities, while meeting with representatives from organizations they are interested in getting involved with. The fair will also feature light refreshments and networking opportunities.

“We are excited to host this Volunteer and Board Fair as a way to connect people with our regional communities and opportunities to make a difference,” said Becca Phelps, community connector at Connect Central Oregon. “Volunteering and serving on a board of directors are great ways to give back, learn new skills, and meet new people. We hope this fair will help people find the right volunteer or board opportunity for them.”

The Volunteer and Board Fair is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary. For more information, including the latest information on participating organizations and opportunities, please visit connectcentraloregon.org or go directly to the Connect Central Oregon Volunteer Opportunities Database at: volunteer.connectcentraloregon.org.

Preceding the Volunteer and Board Fair, the Nonprofit Association of Oregon is hosting their all-day High Desert Conference, intended for nonprofit leaders, staff, volunteers, and individuals engaged in Central Oregon’s nonprofit sector. For full information or to register for the High Desert Conference, visit: nonprofitoregon.org/HDC2023.

About Connect Central Oregon:

Connect Central Oregon’s mission is to grow our community and its future leaders through volunteerism, mentoring, innovation, and partnerships.

For over 15 years, Volunteer Connect, Volunteer Central Oregon, and Connect Central Oregon have led hundreds of projects and programs, delivering thousands of hours of volunteer service, and have recently merged to serve as one organization led by experienced community leaders.

About Nonprofit Association of Oregon:

The Nonprofit Association of Oregon is the statewide nonprofit membership organization representing and supporting charitable nonprofits of all sizes, geographic locations and missions across Oregon.

NAO’s mission is to serve public benefit nonprofits by strengthening the collective voice, leadership, and capacity of nonprofits to enrich the lives of all Oregonians. NAO’s vision is that Oregon’s nonprofits are visible and valued as essential contributors to society. They are deeply invested in our core values: Collaboration, Equity and Inclusion, Excellence, Impact, Learning, Service and Stewardship.

About The Hollis Fund of The Oregon Community Foundation:

The Hollis Foundation is a supporting organization of The Oregon Community Foundation (OCF). The Foundation makes grants that further the mission of OCF, which is to improve lives for all Oregonians through the power of philanthropy. As a statewide community foundation they work alongside donors, stewarding their priorities into strategic giving to support diverse communities across Oregon, creating lasting, transformative change.

DATE: Monday, October 16, 2023

TIME: 4:45-6:30pm

LOCATION: Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center

connectcentraloregon.org