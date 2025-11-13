Connect with Innovators at Central Oregon PubTalk

Join us at PubTalk for an evening of inspiration, connection and community. Your ticket includes a beverage and food, so grab a drink and settle in for an engaging program featuring keynote speakers Justin Johnson and Michael Ulin, along with company pitches from Uriel Fox of NEO’PROS and Rose and Isaac Etherington of Possum Fox.

Don’t miss this chance to network with local innovators and hear fresh ideas shaping our entrepreneurial ecosystem. Get your tickets today!

Company Pitch: NEO’PROS

Uriel Fox, Founder

Uriel is a lifetime athlete and an 18-year breast cancer survivor. She values exercise and outside adventures to maintain a balanced state of being.

Following bilateral mastectomies, she began designing high-performance swim and athletic wear for survivors like herself who wish to wear breast prosthetics during water sports and exercising.

NEO’PROS provides an option that helps maintain a survivor’s privacy and confidence in motion.

Her career background spans 40 years in clinical dental hygiene. Throughout her life, Uriel has provided additional health awareness as a personal trainer, massage therapist and breast cancer advocate.

Company Pitch: Possum Fox

Rose and Isaac Etherington, Founders

Tucked away in Sisters, Oregon, Possum Fox creates small-batch, all-natural skincare using one of nature’s oldest remedies — tallow. Their skin care products are made with tallow from 100% grass-fed cows sourced from local farms they know and trust and are sustainably sourced and thoughtfully crafted to be gentle on the body and kind to the earth. No fillers, no chemicals — just real, honest ingredients that are simple, clean and deeply nourishing.

Rose began her career in the world of film. Spending eight years in that industry allowed her to hone her eye for storytelling, visual design and brand narrative to help bold, mission-driven entrepreneurs stand out through powerful digital marketing and elevated design.

Isaac is a medevac helicopter pilot for Life Flight Network based in Central Oregon, an accomplished graphic designer, FAA-certified drone pilot, dedicated martial artist, and passionate drummer. His creative and technical skills reflect a commitment to excellence and a drive to serve both his community and his craft.

Thursday, November 20

Worthy Brewing

4:30pm Networking

5:30-7pm Program

