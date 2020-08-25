Consumer Cellular Looking to Hire 150 Employees at Redmond Call Center

With unemployment numbers on the rise during the pandemic, Consumer Cellular is offering a virtual hiring opportunity.

Consumer Cellular, a cell phone provider, is now hiring 150 people to fill positions at the Redmond call center locations. Area call centers currently employ 293 people.

Due to the pandemic, the company is offering optional hybrid home and office weekly schedules and are taking candidates virtually. Since Consumer Cellular’s last recruitment, the company has added a $2.50 bonus for hours worked, which will be paid out every six months as a bonus. Applicants can apply through consumercellular.com/Careers.

Hybrid home and office schedule options include:

Full-time employees — Three days at home, two days in the office

Four ten-hour days — Three days at home, one day in the office

Employees also have the option to work from the office full-time

consumercellular.com