Consumer Cellular Opens Fifth Oregon Location in Bend Today, Continuing Nationwide Retail Expansion

Consumer Cellular today opened its fifth Oregon retail store in Bend, located at 3194 N Hwy. 97. The opening is part of a broader push this month in which the company is adding nine new company-owned locations across seven states — a nearly 11% expansion of its retail footprint that stands in sharp contrast to the cost-cutting, store-closing trends sweeping the wireless industry.

With this month’s openings, Consumer Cellular now operates 92 stores across 31 states, with a stated goal of reaching 120 retail locations before the end of the year. While many carriers have been rationalizing physical footprints and leaning into automation, Consumer Cellular is doubling down on in-person service — particularly for its core audience of American customers over 50.

“At a time when much of the industry is racing toward automation and AI-driven service, we believe there’s still enormous value in RI — Real Intelligence — real people helping real customers make smart decisions in real communities,” said Ed Evans, CEO of Consumer Cellular. “Our continued retail expansion reflects that belief. Technology plays an important role, but nothing replaces sitting down with someone, understanding what they actually need, and helping them save money in a way that is personal and transparent.”

Consumer Cellular has rapidly scaled its standalone retail presence over the past several years while maintaining its commitment to 100% U.S.-based customer service — a notable distinction as competitors reduce physical locations and increasingly automate customer interactions.

Consumer Cellular leads the wireless industry with #1 Network Coverage and #1 Customer Satisfaction from ACSI, and #1 Customer Service from USA TODAY.

About Consumer Cellular:

Founded in 1995, Consumer Cellular is the first wireless provider unapologetically built for Americans 50+. An approved wireless partner of AARP, the company is trusted by more than 4 million subscribers for affordable plans, popular devices and great nationwide coverage, all backed by 100% U.S.-based customer support. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Consumer Cellular has earned multiple industry awards for customer service and network satisfaction.

consumercellular.com