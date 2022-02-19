Controlled mechanical ventilation is a complex system that allows you to inject cold air inside a warm environment, in order to maintain the ideal temperature inside. Among the most used systems are those that include a water heat exchanger , used in small spaces (for example inside an engine) or very large ones. In this case we are talking about industrial heat exchangers.

What is controlled mechanical ventilation used for in an industrial environment?

Maintaining a constant temperature is useful for many operations that involve the release of thermal energy, such as those of an industrial environment. Inside a factory or other manufacturing space, the average heat influences:

the success of industrial operations;

the well-being and health of workers;

the minimum possible wear on machinery.

Think of a warehouse or another building where industrial operations take place. If the temperature is too high or too low, some of these operations will fail. And here comes the water heat exchanger with its temperature monitoring and control functions.

These large machines can be reduced to compact dimensions without losing their main functions, guaranteeing the company a good return of investment and a certain saving of space. Let’s see the main types and how they work.

Air-to-air heat exchanger

In this tool, an electric fan moves the air inside and outside the industrial space. The hot air passes through the electric fan, is cooled and returned to the environment through pipes, lowering the overall temperature of the room.

The elements that make up an air-to-air exchanger are:

external and internal air electric fan pressure switch;

internal air electric fan thermostat.

This type of instrumentation, if made by specialized companies, needs little maintenance and takes up minimal space without losing its optimal performance.

Air-water heat exchanger

The process that reduces the temperature in the workspace is similar to that of an air-to-air exchanger. Instead of the electric fan, in a water heat exchanger the air is cooled by a coolant flowing inside a radiator.

In this case it is important to evaluate all the components of the water used as a coolant. The presence of chemicals in it or even salt (some air-water exchangers contain sea water) can positively or negatively impact the performance of this appliance.

What is the right heat exchanger for your industrial space?

If you own or manage an industrial space or warehouse, the activities that take place inside it could benefit from maintaining a constant temperature. Finding the right water heat exchanger for the realization of controlled mechanical ventilation is therefore important to ensure efficiency, safety and less waste during operations.

How to find the right tool for the space you want to cool down? It depends on the size of the space, the type of activities carried out, the tools and substances used. This is why it is a good habit to turn to industrial ventilation professionals.

Companies that produce heat exchangers and other tools for industrial ventilation will be able to install a system in compliance with the law, correctly sized compared with the space and suitable for making the factory or warehouse safe and efficient.