Core Area Advisory Board Openings

Do you want to help with developing the Bend Core Area?

The City of Bend is accepting applications for a new Core Area Advisory Board. Applications can be submitted online until 5pm on Wednesday, December 1.

Core Area Advisory Board members are volunteers, appointed by the Bend Urban Renewal Agency, to make recommendations on the implementation of the Core Area Tax Increment Finance Plan. The Plan identifies a variety of projects and a funding source (tax increment financing) to invest in the area over the next 30 years as it transforms into an urban, mixed-use area where people can live, work and play. See the map of the Core Area.

For more information about the Core Area Advisory Board, visit bendoregon.gov/caab.

