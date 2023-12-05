Cornerstone Financial Planning Group Adds Advisors & Rebrands

Cornerstone Financial Planning Group is now part of the regional PlanMember Securities Financial Center, United Financial Northwest with offices in Bend, Lake Oswego and Salem.

The Bend office, located at 424 NE Kearney Ave., has been renovated with a fresh new look and has added new staff and financial planners to serve their clients.

Financial Advisors Ed Wettig, CFP, Elizabeth Smith and Jakob Katchem are assisted by Office Manager Patrice Lans in the Bend office.

United Financial Northwest strives to provide financial peace of mind by developing objective and detailed plans that give clients the confidence to pursue their dreams and live the life they had envisioned. Creating a long-term partnership with clients to help them realize their investment and retirement goals.

planmember.com/ewettig • 541-516-0923 • ed@unitedfinancialnw.com