Corvette Enthusiasts Gear Up for a Spectacular Showcase on the Green

Get ready to witness a spectacular display of automotive excellence as River’s Edge Golf Course’s first fairway transforms into a vibrant showcase of the legendary Chevrolet Corvette. On Saturday, June 29, at 10am to 2pm, over 50 stunning Corvettes each representing a different generation of this legendary American sports car will gather on the picturesque grounds for a one-of-a-kind car show at River’s Edge Golf Course, 400 NW Pro Shop Drive, Bend.

This special event is more than just a celebration of automotive history and design — it’s a heartwarming opportunity to support a worthy cause. Partnering with Brightside Animal Center at 1355 NE Hemlock Avenue, Redmond, the event aims to raise funds and awareness for the welfare of our furry friends. Every rev of an engine, every gleaming chrome detail, and every smiling face in attendance will contribute to the well-being of animals in need. We can’t wait to see the community come together for this meaningful cause.

Please join us for an unforgettable experience at our Corvettes on the High Desert 2024 car show, where the rare and popular sports car from decades past and most currently released takes center stage. This event is a celebration of automotive heritage that will leave you in awe. Just imagine — this is all happening on National Corvette Day weekend!

We’ve extended the deadline to May 31, so registration is open to any local Corvette owner, too! Let’s Fill the Fairway!

This is a bi-annual event! Don’t miss it! Mark your calendars for June 29 from 10am to 2pm. Free to the public!

highdesertcorvettes.org • hdcorvettes@gmail.com