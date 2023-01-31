COTA Seeks Trail Maintenance Coordinator

Central Oregon Trail Alliance (COTA) seeks a positive, resourceful and experienced Trail Maintenance Coordinator. This project is funded by the Deschutes Trails Coalition Stewardship Grant. This person will build COTA’s trail maintenance capacity by addressing deferred trail maintenance and training more volunteers to do routine and advanced maintenance work. The work is focused on 115 miles of trails, including 22 miles of flow trails, three skills areas and 93 miles of cross-country trails.

Hours, compensation and location: 2,500 hours over two years. Average of 26 hours per week, although this will fluctuate with fewer hours in the Winter and more hours from Spring through Fall.

Hourly rate of up to $26 depending on qualifications and experience.

To Apply: Send a resume and cover letter in PDF format tobrieger@cotamtb.com no later than February 10, 2023.

Find more information on our website: Click Here

CLICK HERE to download the Trail Maintenance Coordinator job announcement PDF.

