Council on Aging Launches Annual Food Fur All Campaign to Support Older Adults & Their Pets

(Image courtesy of the Council on Aging)

The Council on Aging of Central Oregon has launched its annual Food Fur All campaign, raising funds to support Pet Pals, a program that provides pet food, supplies and veterinary care for Meals on Wheels clients across Central Oregon. For many older adults who are homebound, pets provide more than companionship. They bring comfort, purpose and routine to daily life. Pet Pals helps remove some of the financial barriers that can make it difficult for older adults to care for an animal they love.

The program currently serves 164 Meals on Wheels clients with 275 pets in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Prineville and Sisters. Since Pet Pals began in 2022, the program has provided pet food and vet care for 373 seniors with 560 pets.

“Pets are an important part of our clients’ lives,” said Cassie Regimbal, executive director of the Council on Aging of Central Oregon. “When we support an older adult, we also want to make sure we’re supporting the relationships and routines that matter to them. For many of our homebound clients, the most important relationship in their life is with their pet.”

Over the past year, Pet Pals has expanded its veterinary services to better meet clients where they are, including in-home veterinary visits with the Humane Society of Central Oregon. The program has also added dental care in partnership with FIXbend, helping address a significant barrier to keeping pets healthy as they age. Alan, a Pet Pals client recently needed help when his dog, Angel, broke a tooth that became infected. Through Pet Pals, Angel was able to receive the dental care she needed at no cost to him.

“Stories like Alan and Angel’s show why this program matters,” Regimbal said. “A veterinary bill can be difficult for anyone to manage, especially for someone living on a fixed income. Pet Pals helps make sure cost doesn’t have to mean going without necessary care.”

Pet Pals is supported through community donations, sponsorships, including Cascade Natural Gas, and grants. The Food Fur All campaign gives community members an opportunity to help keep pets healthy while helping older adults maintain an important source of companionship.

Community members can support Pet Pals by donating directly at www.councilonaging.org/donate or sending a check to 1036 NE 5th Street, Bend, OR 97701. Please make a note that this is for Pet Pals. Supporters can also buy items from the organization’s Amazon Wishlist: https://a.co/0ayUfgLY