Council on Aging of Central Oregon Receives Grant from the Washington Federal Foundation to Help Sustain Meals on Wheels Programming

(Representatives from WaFd Bank, Breanna Hatch, Rae Payne and Alexander Nelson present the Council on Aging with funding | Photo courtesy of Council on Aging of Central Oregon)

The Council on Aging of Central Oregon (CoA) announced that the Washington Federal Foundation has awarded a $2,000 grant to help support CoA’s Meals on Wheels program. This funding will enable CoA to continue to provide home-delivered, nutritionally rich meals to older adults who are homebound. From July 2022 through June 2023, CoA delivered 90,195 meals across Central Oregon, and since July of 2022 more than 600 clients in Deschutes County have received Meals on Wheels.

Washington Federal Foundation facilitates direct giving to community-based nonprofits and social service organizations that assist at-risk and low-income communities within their eight-state footprint. The foundation focuses on funding organizations that provide the following services: housing, food insecurity, economic stability and financial literacy.

Cassie Regimbal, the new Executive Director for CoA notes, “The demand for our services have grown through the years, and we currently have clients in need who are on waitlists. Funding like this grant from Washington Federal Foundation has become more essential as we strive to serve all Central Oregon seniors and we would like to give our sincerest thanks to the Foundation and its team.”

Central Oregon adults over 60 and contending with interim and long-term mobility challenges are eligible for Meals on Wheels service at no cost, and the program is not dependent on income level. To find out more, contact the Council on Aging of Central Oregon at 541-678-5483 or councilonaging.org/services/meals-on-wheels .

About the WaFd:

WaFd (NASDAQ: WAFD) is a regional bank established in 1917 with headquarters in Seattle, and more than 200 branches in eight western states, including Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. We’re committed to delivering simple, straightforward banking solutions to our clients; helping build healthy, thriving communities; and investing in our employees. WaFd Bank is recognized by Newsweek magazine as one of the Best Banks in America and one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes. For more information, visit wafdbank.com.

About the Council on Aging of Central Oregon:

Since 1975, the Council on Aging of Central Oregon (CoA) has served as the designated Area Agency on Aging for Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties, offering adults aged 60 and older and their loved ones a range of support services. CoA advocates for, empowers, and guides older adults and their loved ones to live with independence and well-being.

councilonaging.org