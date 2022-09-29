Countdown to BendFilm Festival Begins

The 19th Annual BendFilm Festival is in EIGHT DAYS! We are getting excited about all the amazing events, special guests, and films that will make up this year’s festival!

Thursday, October 6 marks the start of the festival. Our Opening Night Film is the Documentary Feature, The Pez Outlaw which will be screening at the Tower Theater at 5:30pm.

After the Opening Night Film, head to Open Space Event Studios for a swanky party to kick off BendFilm’s 19th year. Meet the filmmakers and mingle with fellow cinephiles attending the festival.

Special Guests Tatanka Means, Gary Farmer and Tamara Jenkins will be at the Opening Night Party. As well as our amazing 2022 Jurors!

Buy Tickets!

Film Tickets Are Live!

The 19th Annual BendFilm Festival runs October 6-9 In Person and October 10-23 Virtual in Downtown Bend, the Old Mill District and the Bend Central District.

Film tickets for EVERYONE are live now! Some screenings will sell out fast, so get your tickets quickly! With over 100 features and short films, there is something for everyone!

Passes are still the best way to experience the Festival on the fly and in the seats of your choice. Get passes here!

Buy Tickets & Browse The Film Guide

Introducing Open Captions!

This year the Festival will include Open Caption screenings for some of the best titles! And Sunday will be all Open Captioned screenings at the Tin Pan. Don’t miss these great films. Many additional Virtual titles will also have captions available.

Open Caption Screenings

Get The 2022 BendFilm Festival App!

The Festival App is the best way to make sure you see all the films you want. You can purchase tickets, watch trailers, learn more about films, and VOTE for films using the App. It is Free on the Apple Store and Google Play.

bendfilm.org