County Accepting Applications for 2025 Sweat Equity Bin Rental Program

The Deschutes County Natural Resources Department is accepting applications for the 2025 Sweat Equity Bin Rental Program.

The Sweat Equity Bin Rental Program is designed to help communities remove fire fuels and improve defensible spaces around homes and structures by covering the cost of trash bin rental services. The county has set aside $75,000 for this year’s spring program, which will provide rental service to approximately 30 communities.

Program applicants must be working at a neighborhood or community scale to reduce wildfire risk. Individual properties will not be considered. Preference will be given to communities classified as a high wildfire risk, but other factors that will be considered during the application review process include:

Whether a neighborhood or community is a recognized Firewise USA site or is working to become one

The number and/or size of properties participating in the project

Whether the project’s focus is a 100 ft. defensible space around structures

Whether a neighborhood or community received bin rental services through Deschutes County last year

Neighborhoods and communities chosen to receive a service award will not receive the funds directly. Deschutes County will manage all bin rental contracts with the disposal companies and work directly with communities as they reduce the wildfire risk in their area.

To have your community considered for a bin rental service award, please fill out and submit an online application. Applications will be accepted until February 28. Service award recipients will be notified in early March.

For more information about the Sweat Equity Bin Rental Program visit: deschutes.org/forester/page/2025-spring-sweat-equity-bin-rental-program.

