County Accepting Applications for This Year’s County College Program

Deschutes County is accepting applications for the 2025 County College program. County College is a free, ten-week program that gives participants an inside look at county government. Participants will engage with staff from various county departments and offices, including Deschutes 911, Solid Waste, Community Development, the Road Department and the Clerk’s Office. They will take part in group discussions, tour county facilities, and learn about programs and services offered to the community.

This year, County College will meet on Tuesday evenings from 4-6pm, starting on August 26 and ending on October 28. Participants must also dedicate time outside of the in-person sessions to watch videos or complete additional assignments related to county operations. Applicants must live, own a business, or work full-time in Deschutes County, and they must pass a background check.

To apply, visit deschutes.org/countycollege. The deadline is Friday, July 11, at 5pm.

*Please note that, due to limited meeting space, not all applicants will be accepted into the program.

For additional information, please contact Kim Katchur at 541-322-7441 or kimberly.katchur@deschutes.org.

