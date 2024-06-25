County Accepting Applications for This Year’s County College Program

Deschutes County is now accepting applications for the 2024 County College program. County College is a free, ten-week program that gives participants an inside look at county government. Participants meet with staff from a variety of county departments and offices, including Deschutes 911, Solid Waste, Community Development, Roads and the Clerk’s Office. They take part in group discussions, tour county facilities, and learn about the programs and services that the County provides to the community.

This year, County College participants will meet every Tuesday from 4-5:45pm, beginning on August 27 and concluding on October 29. Applicants must live, own a business, or work full-time in Deschutes County, and must pass a background check.

To apply*, visit deschutes.org/countycollege. The deadline is Friday, July 12 at 5pm.

*Due to limited meeting space, not all applicants will be accepted into the program. For additional information, please call 541-322-7441 or email Kim Katchur at kimberly.katchur@deschutes.org.

