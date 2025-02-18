County Accepting Nominations for 2025 Safe Sidewalk Awards

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes County)

The Deschutes County Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) is asking community members to nominate local businesses, individuals and organizations for the 2025 Safe Sidewalk Awards.

Since their inception in 2006, the Safe Sidewalk Awards are presented by BPAC annually to recognize businesses, individuals and organizations who make an extra effort to keep sidewalks around their property clear of snow, ice and other debris or hazards.

Deschutes County code requires businesses to clear ice or snow from sidewalks adjacent to their property within six hours of daylight; residential properties must do so within 24 hours. Other sidewalk hazards, such as overgrown landscaping and sprinkler overspray also need attention from property owners throughout the year.

To nominate a business, individual or organization, please fill out a nomination form and submit it by March 20. Winners of the 2025 Safe Sidewalk Awards will be recognized at a future Board of County Commissioners meeting.

BPAC is an advisory committee appointed by the County Board of Commissioners whose mission is to improve conditions for bicyclists and pedestrians throughout Deschutes County.

deschutes.org/BPAC • 541-388-6528