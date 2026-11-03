County Announces Seasonal Closure of Cascade Lakes Highway & Paulina Lake Road

The Deschutes County Road Department will close Cascade Lakes Highway and Paulina Lake Road for the winter at 8am on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The roads are closed each year in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service (USFS).

The County Road Department maintains both roadways through an easement agreement with the USFS. Winter snow at the road summits can exceed five to 10 feet, making ongoing snow and ice removal too costly.

Cascade Lakes Highway and Paulina Lake Road will remain closed until county road crews can remove the snow that accumulates over the winter. Both roads typically reopen before Memorial Day, weather permitting.

*Note: The roads may be closed before Nov. 17 if significant weather occurs. Check the Road Department website for updates.