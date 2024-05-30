County Announces the Winners of the 2024 Safe Sidewalks Awards

(2024 Safe Sidewalks Award Winners with Deschutes County Board of Commissioners | Photo courtesy of Deschutes County)

On May 29, the Deschutes County Board of County Commissioners recognized the winners of the 2024 Safe Sidewalks Award, an annual award given to businesses and individuals who help to keep public sidewalks clear for pedestrians.

The Safe Sidewalk Award was created in 2006 by the County Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) to honor the businesses and property owners who go beyond the legal requirements to remove snow, ice and debris from sidewalks. This year’s winners include:

Brian Earls, owner of the Shell Station and Highlander Hotel in La Pine

The Deschutes County Facilities Team

Ernie Kanning, Bend

Mike Chambless, Bend

The Miller Lumber Company

The Redmond Proficiency Academy

Trinity Episcopal Church, Bend

Deschutes County code requires businesses to clear ice or snow from sidewalks adjacent to their property within six hours of daylight; residential properties must do so within 24 hours. Other sidewalk hazards, such as overgrown landscaping and sprinkler overspray also need attention from property owners throughout the year.

The BPAC is an advisory committee of the Deschutes County Commission and seeks to improve conditions for bicyclists and pedestrians throughout Deschutes County. For more information, please visit: deschutes.org/BPAC or call 541-388-6528

deschutes.org