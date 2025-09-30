County Awarded $3.4 Million Grant for La Pine Wildfire Mitigation

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes County)

Deschutes County announced that it has been awarded a $3.4 million USDA Forest Service Community Wildfire Defense Grant for its La Pine Wildfire Mitigation Project. The project is a collaborative effort to reduce fire fuels, educate the public, increase wildfire preparedness, and mitigate wildfire risk within the La Pine Rural Fire District.

“I’m proud to say that the La Pine Mitigation Project was one of 58 projects nationwide to receive a Community Wildfire Defense Grant,” said County Forester Kevin Moriarty. “The funds will be used by Deschutes County and its partner agencies to increase the community’s ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from wildfire events.”

Project activities over the next five years will include:

Fuel Reduction Efforts:

Treating 585 acres of County-owned land adjacent to critical infrastructure, private residences, and businesses

Enhancing 100 miles of county-maintained roads for better access during emergencies

Community Support:

Implementing annual sweat equity projects such as chipping or defensible space programs

Offering defensible space funding for 125 senior and low-income properties in Upper Deschutes River Communities

Education and Outreach:

Hiring a full-time Fire Prevention Coordinator at La Pine Fire District to assist with project implementation and preparedness training for residents in the area

Offering two annual workshops focusing on defensible space and home assessments

Equipment and Resources:

Investing in modern fire mitigation tools like an air curtain burner and masticator head

Project partners include the Deschutes County Natural Resources Department, Deschutes County Property Management, Deschutes County Road Department, La Pine Rural Fire District, Upper Deschutes River Communities, Newberry Regional Partnership, Deschutes Soil & Water Conservation District.

To learn more about the USDA Forest Service Community Wildfire Defense Grant program, visit the USDA website.

For more information about the La Pine Wildfire Mitigation Project send an email to Lauren Street at lauren.street@deschutes.org.

