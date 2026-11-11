County Behavioral Health Establishes Dedicated Phone Line for Silver Rail Families

As the community continues to cope with the aftermath of the tragedy at Silver Rail Elementary, Deschutes County Behavioral Health has established a dedicated phone line for Silver Rail students, staff members and families seeking mental health support.

“Finding treatment services can feel overwhelming, especially during a difficult time,” said Deschutes County Health Services Director Holly Harris. “Deschutes County Behavioral Health is here to help. We work closely with community partners and private providers to connect people with the support and services they need.”

Silver Rail phone line: 541-585-5580

Staff are available Monday through Friday, 8am-5pm excluding holidays.

Other community members who need mental health support or help finding treatment services can call Deschutes County Behavioral Health at 541-322-7500.

The Deschutes County Stabilization Center also offers walk-in behavioral support for children and adults who may be struggling. The center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. No appointment is needed. The center is located at 63311 NE Jamison St. in Bend

For 24-hour crisis support, call or text 988.