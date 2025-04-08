County Commissioners Pledge Support for Recommendations Made by Civic Assembly on Youth Homelessness 

The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) recently sent a letter to the Deschutes Civic Assembly on Youth Homelessness pledging its support for several of the recommendations the group made to address the problem.

Last fall, a diverse group of 30 community members gathered in a civic assembly to explore ways to combat youth homelessness in Central Oregon. Over a five-day period, the group learned from experts, engaged in collaborative discussions, and developed 22 actionable recommendations.

During a January BOCC meeting, civic assembly representatives presented their final recommendations to the Board. After reviewing the group’s findings, commissioners voted unanimously to send a letter of support for eight of the recommendations related to Deschutes County services and advocacy.

In the letter, the commissioners vowed to continue advocating for and supporting initiatives that focus on improving services for at-risk youth, strengthening childcare services, expanding public transit, and increasing public awareness about youth homelessness and prevention. Additionally, commissioners committed to leading efforts to provide inpatient psychiatric care for minors locally and continue supporting partner organizations working to break the cycle of poverty in our community through advocacy and funding.

You can view the Board’s letter of support, at this link. For more information about the Civic Assembly on Youth Homelessness, visit the Deschutes Civic Assembly website.

