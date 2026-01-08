County Commissioners to Hold Public Hearing on Wildfire Mitigation Standards for New Construction

The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, on January 14 to consider proposed wildfire mitigation standards for new residential construction in unincorporated areas of the county. Community members are encouraged to participate.

Last fall, following the repeal of the Statewide Wildfire Hazard Map with Senate Bill 83, the BOCC directed county staff to modify building codes to reduce wildfire risk in the community. Staff proposed amending the county code to align with state wildfire mitigation standards in Section R327 of the Oregon Residential Specialty Code (ORSC). In December 2025, the Deschutes County Planning Commission held a public hearing and, after deliberation, voted unanimously to recommend the BOCC approve the proposed amendments.

If adopted by the BOCC, these standards will apply to all new residential construction in unincorporated Deschutes County, including certain accessory structures. Key requirements will include:

Roofing : Requires noncombustible or ignition-resistant materials, such as asphalt shingles, slate shingles, metal, tile or other approved roofing.

: Requires noncombustible or ignition-resistant materials, such as asphalt shingles, slate shingles, metal, tile or other approved roofing. Exterior Walls : Exterior wall coverings or wall assembly should use noncombustible or ignition-resistant materials.

: Exterior wall coverings or wall assembly should use noncombustible or ignition-resistant materials. Glazing : Exterior windows, skylights, and glass in exterior doors must be tempered, multilayered, glass block, or have a 20-minute fire rating.

: Exterior windows, skylights, and glass in exterior doors must be tempered, multilayered, glass block, or have a 20-minute fire rating. Ventilation : All attic, soffit, and underfloor vents must use fine, noncombustible metal mesh or ember-resistant designs.

: All attic, soffit, and underfloor vents must use fine, noncombustible metal mesh or ember-resistant designs. Gutters and Downspouts : Where provided, gutters and downspouts must be constructed of noncombustible materials and have means to prevent debris buildup.

: Where provided, gutters and downspouts must be constructed of noncombustible materials and have means to prevent debris buildup. Eaves, Soffits, and Cornices: No installation of ventilation openings on the underside of eaves, soffits, or cornices.

The public hearing will be held during the regular BOCC meeting on Wednesday, January 14, at 9am in the Barnes Sawyer Room of the Deschutes Services Building, 1300 NW Wall St., Bend. The public is invited to attend in person or virtually. Virtual log-in information and the meeting agenda, including the specific hearing time, can be found at deschutes.org/meetings.

