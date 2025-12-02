County Expands Options for Hard-to-Recycle Items

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes County Solid Waste)

Deschutes County Solid Waste is expanding options for residents to recycle items that can’t be placed in curbside recycling bins. Starting today, additional recycling containers are available at County transfer stations and at Knott Landfill for:

Plastic bags

Plastic lids from items like yogurt and sour cream tubs

Shredded paper in paper bags

Aluminum foil & trays

Rigid product buckets and pails from items like cat litter or laundry detergent

Rigid plastic package handles such as six-pack carriers

Residents can drop off of these items — along with all previously accepted recyclables — at the Negus, Southwest and Northwest Transfer Stations, and at Deschutes Recycling at the Knott Landfill.

“Residents now have additional recycling options for some of those hard to recycle items and can drop them off at our county transfer stations for free,” said Solid Waste Director Tim Brownell. “These changes allow us to keep valuable materials out of our landfills and put them back into use as new materials.”

This expansion is part of Oregon’s Plastic Pollution and Recycling Modernization Act (RMA), which took effect in July. The RMA is making recycling simpler and adding more convenient drop-off locations across the state. Producers of packaging and paper products help fund these expanded programs.

For more information about what items can be recycled, as well as drop-off locations and hours, visit the Deschutes County Solid Waste website.

For more information about the Recycling Modernization Act visit the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality website.

