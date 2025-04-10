County Health Officials Urge Communities to Prepare for Smoke as Prescribed Burn Season Approaches

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes County Health Services)

Public Health officials from Deschutes, Jefferson and Klamath Counties, in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service, are encouraging community members to prepare for smoke ahead of prescribed burn season this year.

Beginning mid-April, Forest Service crews will be conducting prescribed burns on public lands around Central Oregon. While prescribed burns are a key tool in reducing the risk of wildfires in the community, the smoke they generate can compromise air quality, making it unhealthy to breathe.

“Smoke from prescribed burns and wildfires contains fine particles that can penetrate into the lungs and bloodstream, and prolonged exposure can affect your health and over all well-being,” said Deschutes County Health Officer Dr. Richard Fawcett. “People with chronic lung and heart conditions, older adults and children are especially vulnerable, so it’s important to take precautions.”

“The 2024 community health assessment showed people are concerned about smoke in the community,” said Director Jennifer Little of Klamath County Public Health. “We have a GIS map on our website to show where prescribed burns are happening that might affect Klamath County. It also includes the current air quality index and is updated as information is received.”

Public Health suggests taking the following preventative measures during smoke season:

Learn the basics about air quality. It’s a good idea to learn about the Air Quality Index (AQI) ahead of wildfire season .

It’s a good idea to learn about the Air Quality Index (AQI) ahead of wildfire season Limit exposure to wildfire smoke. While older adults, young children, and those with lung or heart conditions are most vulnerable, health officials say everyone should limit their exposure.

While older adults, young children, and those with lung or heart conditions are most vulnerable, health officials say everyone should limit their exposure. Stay indoors when smoke levels are high. An AQI above 100 is unhealthy for the sensitive groups listed above. An AQI of 150 or higher is unhealthy for everyone. You can find the AQI in your area at fire air now.

An AQI above 100 is unhealthy for the sensitive groups listed above. An AQI of 150 or higher is unhealthy for everyone. You can find the AQI in your area at fire air now. Keep windows and doors closed, especially at night. The highest concentrations of smoke tend to occur overnight and during early morning hours, so close windows and doors to keep the smoke out.

The highest concentrations of smoke tend to occur overnight and during early morning hours, so close windows and doors to keep the smoke out. Build a DIY smoke filter system. You can learn how to build an affordable, effective box fan filter to keep indoor air clean by watching this video.

You can learn how to build an affordable, effective box fan filter to keep indoor air clean by watching this video. Wear a mask outside. If you must be outside in heavy smoke, health officials recommend wearing a NIOSH-approved, N95 mask.

If you must be outside in heavy smoke, health officials recommend wearing a NIOSH-approved, N95 mask. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Pay attention to the AQI when planning outdoor activities, index numbers above 150 can impact your health, especially if you’re exercising.

Pay attention to the AQI when planning outdoor activities, index numbers above 150 can impact your health, especially if you’re exercising. Prevent smoke from entering your vehicle. Try to avoid driving in areas with heavy smoke, but if you can’t, keep your windows rolled up, vents closed and use the recirculate setting on your A/C.

To find more information about Forest Service prescribed burns, including locations and expected burn dates, visit the prescribed burn website/press release.

To learn more about protecting your health during prescribed burn and wildfire season, visit Deschutes County Public Health, Klamath County Public Health, or the Central Oregon Fire website.

deschutes.org