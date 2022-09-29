County Health Services to Host Flu Vaccine Clinics to Support Community Health

In advance of flu season, Deschutes County Health Services is encouraging residents to schedule annual flu vaccine appointments with health care providers or local pharmacies.

Deschutes County Health Services has also scheduled flu vaccine clinics that are intended to help support residents who live in congregate settings (shelters, long-term care facilities, adult foster homes, college dorms) or who don’t have health insurance coverage.

Deschutes County Health Services will hold flu vaccine clinics on:

Wednesday, October 12 from 4-6pm at the Central Oregon Community College Library parking lot in Bend. This will be a drive through clinic.

at the Central Oregon Community College Library parking lot in Bend. This will be a drive through clinic. Friday, October 14 from 1-5pm at OSU-Cascades in the Edward J. Ray Hall Atrium in Bend.

at OSU-Cascades in the Edward J. Ray Hall Atrium in Bend. Wednesday, October 19 from 4-6pm at Volunteers in Medicine, 2300 NE Neff Road in Bend

“We want community members to know that it’s safe to get a flu vaccine and other vaccine at the same time,” said Rita Bacho, Public Health Program Manager. “If you’re planning to get a COVID booster or vaccine this fall, feel free to schedule both vaccines for the same appointment.”

New statewide COVID-19 forecasts have raised concerns about this year’s flu trends. A new forecast from OHSU shows flu may outpace COVID-19 in driving hospitalizations over the fall and winter.

“This new data underscores how important it is to get a flu vaccine this year,” Bacho said. “We encourage everyone to plan now to minimize the impacts of this year’s flu season.”

