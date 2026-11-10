County Honors Veterans & Highlights Community Support Services

Deschutes County is recognizing the County employees and community members who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces this Veterans Day, November 11.

“Veterans have given so much to our country and our community,” said County Administrator Nick Lelack. “We are incredibly grateful for the service and sacrifice veterans and their families have made to protect our freedoms and are committed to helping connect them with the support and resources they have earned. To our veterans, we are here for you.”

Deschutes County offers support for veterans and their families through these programs:

Deschutes County Veterans’ Services helps veterans and eligible family members apply for and access benefits they have earned at no cost. The accredited team can assist with benefit claims, appeals, and connection to available resources. Learn more at deschutescounty.gov/veterans.

helps veterans and eligible family members apply for and access benefits they have earned at no cost. The accredited team can assist with benefit claims, appeals, and connection to available resources. Learn more at deschutescounty.gov/veterans. District Attorney’s Veterans Intervention Strategy (VIS) is an interagency program that supports local veterans in the criminal justice system. VIS connects veterans with behavioral health care, substance use care and other services to help improve outcomes. Learn more by visiting the VIS website.

is an interagency program that supports local veterans in the criminal justice system. VIS connects veterans with behavioral health care, substance use care and other services to help improve outcomes. Learn more by visiting the VIS website. Deschutes County Behavioral Health provides mental health and substance use treatment. Staff are trained to support people who have experienced trauma. The program also offers peer support for veterans, active-duty service members, and their families. Learn more by visiting deschutescounty.gov/behavioralhealth.

provides mental health and substance use treatment. Staff are trained to support people who have experienced trauma. The program also offers peer support for veterans, active-duty service members, and their families. Learn more by visiting deschutescounty.gov/behavioralhealth. Central Oregon’s Veterans Village is a public-private partnership with the City of Bend, Deschutes County, and the state of Oregon. The village provides transitional shelter and services for veterans experiencing homelessness. Learn more by visiting the Central Oregon Veterans Village website.

The Deschutes County Veterans’ Services team will participate in the Veterans Day parade in downtown Redmond at 11am on Wednesday, November 11.

Veterans and family members who need assistance are encouraged to contact Deschutes County Veterans’ Services to learn about available benefits and support.