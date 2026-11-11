County Hosts Final Open House November 17 to Plan Terrebonne’s Future

Deschutes County Community Development invites community members to the final Terrebonne Community Plan open house from 4:30-6:30pm. on Tuesday, November 17, at the Terrebonne Community School cafeteria, 1199 B Avenue, Terrebonne.

The County is updating the Terrebonne Community Plan, which will guide growth and development in Terrebonne for the next 20 years. At this drop-in open house, residents can share their priorities, identify growth-related opportunities and challenges, and learn about current conditions and trends in Terrebonne.

Community members who cannot attend in person can visit the online open house from November 17 through December 8, at www.deschutescounty.gov/TCP.