County Observes Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Community Events

In recognition of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Deschutes County, in collaboration with the Central Oregon Suicide Prevention Alliance (COSPA), is launching a series of community activities designed to promote suicide awareness and prevention throughout September.

Suicide remains a pressing public health issue and is currently ranked as the 11th leading cause of death in the United States, with one a suicide occurring every 11 minutes on average. Notably, in 2022, it stood as the second leading cause of death among individuals aged 10-14 and 25-34. In Deschutes County, an average of three individuals die by suicide each month.

”Every suicide is one too many, but early recognition of warning signs and early intervention can save lives,” said Prevention and Health Promotion Program Manager Jessica Jacks. “We hope that the activities planned for this month will not only raise awareness about suicide but also help reduce its stigma. We aim to provide community members with the resources they need to promote hope and healing for those who might be in crisis in the future.”

Community members are encouraged to participate in one or more of the free events listed below. These events offer opportunities to support suicide survivors, explore mental wellness resources, and to learn how to help yourself or loved ones who may be struggling.

Board of County Commissioners Suicide Prevention Awareness Month Proclamation – Wednesday, September 3, at 9am in the Deschutes Services Building, located at 1300 NW Wall Street in Bend

The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners will proclaim September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in Deschutes County during its regularly scheduled meeting. There will be a brief presentation which will include Deschutes County suicide data, current efforts to lower suicide rates, and information about upcoming events. The public is invited to attend the meeting in person or virtually. Virtual log-in information and the meeting agenda can be found at org/meetings.

Hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and supported by COSPA, the Out of the Darkness Walk encourages people to open up about their personal connections to suicide and provides a platform to foster a culture that reduces mental health stigma. Friends, family members, neighbors and coworkers walk side-by-side, supporting each other and remembering those we’ve lost.

Register at: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) .

Join the Deschutes County Suicide Prevention Team for an evidence-based training session on suicide prevention and intervention. Learn how to recognize warning signs, ask about suicide with confidence, and connect individuals to the support they need. This session covers key topics, including local data, safe messaging, and how to talk about lethal means safely and effectively.

Join the movement to raise awareness about the 988 Lifeline — a free, confidential resource for anyone experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis. Visit the Deschutes County Suicide Prevention Office to pick up 988 materials and share them within the community. Resources available in English and Spanish.

This event is for anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide. The Vigil includes music, a candle lighting ceremony, and community-building activities. Attendees will have the opportunity to light a candle at sunset in honor of their loved one. We respectfully request that the media refrain from attending this event to protect the privacy of participants.

If you or a loved one is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is readily available, either through a phone call or online resource:

Deschutes County Stabilization Center: 63311 NE Jamison St. in Bend

National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988 (text or call)

Español: Llame 988 or envia “AYUDA” al 988

Veterans: Call 988 then press 1, or text 838225

Deaf or Hard of Hearing: Dial 711 then 988 or text 988

Central Oregon Suicide Prevention Alliance’s Resource page: org.

If you are 21 or younger and want support for any problem, big or small, text teen2teen to 839863 or call YouthLine at 1-877-968-8491.

Deschutes County Health Services encourages our media partners to follow practices for safe reporting on suicide, which are available online.

For questions about the events, please contact Caroline Suiter, Deschutes County Health Services, at 541-688-0760.

preventsuicideco.org