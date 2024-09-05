County Offering Grants for Projects that Help Reduce Wildfire Risk

Deschutes County is encouraging local communities to apply for County Fuel Reduction grants by September 30.

Fuel reduction grants are designed to help communities pay for specific, short-term projects that reduce fuel and improve defensible space in Deschutes County. While there is no established minimum or maximum amount, the funds awarded range between $100 and $5,000. This fall, the fuel reduction grant program has a total of $125,000 to distribute.

Applications will be accepted for neighborhood and/or community scale projects only. Individual property owners are not eligible to receive funds. The grants can provide funding for a variety of activities including equipment rental, supplies for community work events, roadside chipping contractors, debris disposal fees, and more. The County discourages grant requests for regular annual maintenance projects, like pine needle raking and removal.

Preference will be given to communities or neighborhoods that are working to be recognized as a Firewise USA site or are currently recognized as a Firewise USA site and are proposing projects consistent with their Firewise action plan and community assessment.

You can learn more about the County’s Fuel Reduction Grant Program and fill out an application through this link. Applications are due by 5pm on Monday, September 30.

