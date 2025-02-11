County Offers Tips as Weather Forecast Calls for Extreme Cold

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes County)

Colder than average weather is expected in Central Oregon this week, including single-digit and sub-zero temperatures in some areas, and Deschutes County Public Health is advising community members to take precautions.

The human body loses heat faster than it produces it, when exposed to the cold for an extended period of time. The exposure can lead to serious health conditions like hypothermia and frostbite. Hypothermia is a dangerous, life-threatening condition that occurs when your body temperature drops below the normal range, typically below 95 degrees. Frostbite is a serious condition that occurs when body parts like your fingers, toes, ears and nose freeze due to overexposure to the extreme cold.

Public Health recommends taking the following precautions to reduce the likelihood of hypothermia and frostbite:

Try to stay indoors during extremely cold weather, especially when it’s windy

When you do go outside, wear layers of clothing to stay warm, including apparel that protects your ears, face, hands and feet

Be sure to stay dry, and avoid becoming chilled from sweat, rain or submersion in cold water

Know the symptoms and treatment for hypothermia

Know the symptoms and treatment for frostbite

Check on pets because they can get hypothermia as well. Provide extra blankets so they can stay warm, and seek veterinary care if they are whining, shivering, and moving slower than usual

The County also recommends the following tips when using space heaters to stay warm:

Always make sure there is good air flow in the room

Turn off heat source if there are any unusual smells

Turn off heat source before leaving or going to sleep

Keep yourself and objects at least three feet away from the heat source

Know the symptoms and ways to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning

Deschutes County Public Health coordinates with community partners across the region to offer warming shelters and encourages anyone who does not have adequate heating to visit one during these extreme weather conditions. To find a list of warming shelter locations and other cold weather survival tips visit: deschutes.org/extremeweather.

