County Planning Commission Seeks Public Input on Community Development Work Plan

The Deschutes County Planning Commission invites the community to attend a public hearing on Thursday, March 27 and provide feedback on the Community Development Department’s (CDD) draft Work Plan for Fiscal Year 2025-26. The hearing will focus on pages 26-35 of the plan, which covers the anticipated projects and objectives of the department’s Planning Division.

“CDD facilitates growth and development in the County, and the input we receive from community members on our annual work plan help to shape department goals and initiatives for the coming year,” said Community Development Director Peter Gutowsky.

Highlights of the Planning Division’s work plan include:

Sustaining high customer service levels while adjusting to staff retention and recruitment challenges.

Amending Deschutes County Code to comply with HB 3197, Clear and Objective Standards for Housing.

Addressing housing opportunities by collaborating with cities, the county’s property manager, and other partners.

Initiating the Newberry Country Plan Update.

Coordinating with Bend, Redmond, Sisters and La Pine on growth management projects, including comprehensive plan updates and urban growth boundary amendments.

The public hearing will be held during the Planning Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, March 27, at 5:30pm at the Deschutes Services Building, 1300 NW Wall St. in Bend. The public is invited to provide their feedback in person, or virtually. The meeting agenda and virtual log in information can be found at deschutes.org/meetings.

The Board of County Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on the full CDD Work Plan in May or June.

For more information about the work plan process or the public hearing, please call 541-385-1709. Written feedback about the draft Work Plan can be submitted via email to peter.gutowsky@deschutes.org.

The Community Development Department (CDD) facilitates orderly growth and development in the Deschutes County community through coordinated programs of Environmental Soils, Building Safety, Code Compliance, Coordinated Services, Planning and education and service to the public.

