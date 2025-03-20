County Requests Public Feedback on East & West County Community Wildfire Protection Plan

Deschutes County is encouraging the public to review the draft East and West County Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) and provide feedback by April 17.

“A Community Wildfire Protection Plan is an important planning tool for communities that are in areas at risk from wildland fires,” said Deschutes County Forester Kevin Moriarty. “Communities across Central Oregon collaborate with forest and fire management agencies to identify and address their wildfire risks and develop strategies to make their communities more resilient.”

The East and West CWPP includes private properties and public lands in the eastern and western portions of Deschutes County, as well as the communities of Alfalfa, Brothers, Hampton and Millican.

Goals of the East and West CWPP include:

Protecting lives and property from wildfires

Raising public awareness of the risks of living in a fire-prone ecosystem

Instilling personal responsibility for taking preventative actions to reduce wildfire risks

Creating and maintaining fire-adapted communities

Enhancing community preparedness, response, and recovery from wildfires

If you would like to provide feedback on the East and West County Community Wildfire Protection Plan, please send an email by Thursday, April 17 to corinne.heiner@deschutes.org.

