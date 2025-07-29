County Residents Now Able to Recycle New Items

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes County Solid Waste)

Oregon’s Plastic Pollution and Recycling Modernization Act (RMA), passed by the Legislature in 2021, officially took effect on July 1, 2025.

With this new change, residents can now recycle food and beverage cartons, pizza boxes and small scrap metal (less than ten pounds) in their curbside carts.

The RMA makes recycling simpler by creating one easy-to-follow statewide recycling list. It also brings significant changes to how packaging, paper and food service ware are funded, collected and recycled.

“I’m excited for what the RMA means for Deschutes County residents,” said Tim Brownell, director of Solid Waste. “In the coming months and years, we will be expanding recycling opportunities throughout the County and ensuring that materials are responsibly recycled. Residents with curbside service should watch for updated recycling guides from their providers. Recycling saves resources, reduces climate impacts and creates local jobs.”

What’s Changing in Deschutes County?

Deschutes County has updated the list of items that will be accepted in curbside recycling carts and drop-off centers to align with the new Uniform Statewide Collection List.

Newly accepted in curbside carts:

Food & Beverage cartons (milk, broth, juice)

Pizza Boxes (no food residue)

Small scrap metal (under ten pounds or 18 inches)

No longer accepted in curbside carts:

Shredded paper (can be recycled at Deschutes Recycling, located at Knott Landfill, or any Deschutes County Transfer Station and placed in a shredded paper bin).

Before the RMA, recycling programs varied widely across Oregon. The new law requires that producers of packaging, printing, paper and food service ware help fund consistent recycling services statewide.

Learn More

deschutes.org