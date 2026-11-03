County Seeks Planning Commission Member From Bend Area

(Map courtesy of Deschutes County)

Deschutes County invites Bend-area residents to apply for a position on the county’s Planning Commission. Applications will be accepted until 4pm on Monday, December 14, 2026.

The Planning Commission reviews land use policies and zoning regulations and makes recommendations to the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners. Members serve as the official citizen involvement committee for land use planning in unincorporated areas of the county. The commission provides a platform for community input.

Position Details

Vacancy: One at-large member from the Bend area, indicated in yellow on the map above.

One at-large member from the Bend area, indicated in yellow on the map above. Term: January 4, 2027, through June 30, 2028

The commission meets at 5:30pm on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at the Deschutes Services Building, 1300 NW Wall St., Bend. Additional meetings may be held elsewhere in the County.

Interested residents should submit an application, letter of interest and resume. The materials should describe their interest in rural land use planning and their ability to work collaboratively on a committee.

Find the application here:

Deschutes County Planning Commission Application

Learn more about the Planning Commission here:

Deschutes County Planning Commission Information