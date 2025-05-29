County Seeks Volunteer for Historic Landmarks Commission

Deschutes County is accepting applications from community members who are interested in serving as a volunteer on the County’s Historic Landmarks Commission (HLC). There is currently one opening for an unpaid, at-large member.

The HLC plays a key role in the preservation of historical and cultural landmarks within unincorporated Deschutes County and the City of Sisters. As a citizen advisory body, the HLC holds hearings, coordinates with county, state and federal historic preservation programs, and makes historic and cultural policy recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and the Sisters City Council.

The HLC meets quarterly on the first Monday of the month in February, May, August, and November. Meetings are held at the Deschutes Services Building, 1300 NW Wall St. in Bend, at 5:30pm. Additional meetings and locations throughout the County may be required.

To apply, please visit deschutes.org/jobs and submit an application by 9 a.m. on Monday, June 30. The individual appointed to the vacant position will serve for the remainder of the existing term until March 31, 2026, with an opportunity to apply for an additional four-year term.

You can find more information about the Historic Landmarks Commission by visiting the commission web page.

For questions, please contact Tanya Saltzman at 541-388-6528 or tanya.saltzman@deschutes.org.

deschutes.org