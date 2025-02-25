County Seeks Volunteer for Noxious Weed Advisory Board

Deschutes County is accepting applications from community members interested in serving on the County’s Noxious Weed Advisory Board. This is an appointed, volunteer position.

The Noxious Weed Advisory Board serves as an advisory committee to the Board of County Commissioners and oversees the strategic direction of the County’s noxious weed program.

The Board is made up of at least seven members, each representing a diverse range of interests, including recreation and tourism, agriculture, public land managers, conservation groups, municipalities, landowners and homeowners.

The Noxious Weed Advisory Board meets on the second Thursday of each month from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Deschutes Services Building, 1300 Wall St. in Bend.

For more information about the advisory board, please contact Kevin Moriarty by calling 541-322-7117 or email Kevin.Moriarty@deschutescounty.gov. To apply for the position, visit deschutes.org/jobs.

