County Solid Waste to Address Food Waste Challenges During Earth Day Seminar

On Earth Day, Tuesday, April 22, the Deschutes County Solid Waste Department will host a free public seminar to address the challenges of food waste and present sustainable strategies to help reduce the amount that is sent to the landfill.

Food waste is a major issue in the United States, with over one-third of all food produced ending up uneaten. In Oregon, the average household throws away 6.3 pounds of food per week, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). That adds up to roughly $1,600 worth of food per household each year. The impact goes beyond just financial loss — food waste also harms the environment. Food doesn’t decompose properly in landfills and instead produces methane, a powerful greenhouse gas.

During Solid Waste’s Earth Day seminar, participants will hear strategies from the DEQ “Don’t Let Good Food Go Bad” campaign. They will learn about the economic and environmental impacts of food waste, as well as how food over-buying, poor planning and confusion about expiration dates contribute to the problem. Participants will walk away with easy, effective ways to reduce food waste and lower their grocery bills, all while helping the environment.

The seminar is being held on Tuesday, April 22, from 12-1pm in the DeArmond Room at the Deschutes Services Building, located at 1300 NW Wall Street in Bend. Participants are encouraged to bring their lunch.

To sign up, please visit this registration website. For more information about the seminar contact Jackie Wilson at jackie.mueller@deschutes.org or by phone at 541-350-4765.

The Deschutes County Solid Waste Department invites county residents to manage waste responsibly by reusing, recycling and reducing waste. The department offers a variety of recycling opportunities, waste prevention programs, and works collaboratively with the community to reduce the amount of waste going into the landfill, conserve resources and create a more sustainable future.

