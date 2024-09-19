County Solid Waste to Host Drop It, Swap It Event September 28

Deschutes County Solid Waste is encouraging county residents to gather their gently used, unwanted items and participate in the inaugural Drop It, Swap It event on Saturday, September 28, 2024. The objective is to promote sustainability and help reduce the amount of waste going into the county landfill.

Residents are invited to drop off items that are clean and in working condition and swap them for items no longer wanted by someone else. The event is free, and residents do not need to drop off items to participate in the swap.

Items that will be accepted at Drop It, Swap It include:

Housewares: small appliances, canning supplies, baking dishes and pans, lamps, picture frames, luggage

Electronics: stereos, video games and consoles, headphones or speakers

Instruments: guitars or other stringed instruments, small keyboards, percussion instruments

Tools: hand, power, gardening and carpentry tools

Books: cookbooks, fiction and non-fiction, children's books

Toys and Games: board games, puzzles, outdoor games

Items that will not be accepted include:

Items that are broken, not working or missing pieces

Clothing or footwear

Personal care products

Large kitchen appliances

Large furniture

Drop It, Swap It will be held in the Deschutes County Road Department parking lot at 61150 SE 27th St. in Bend. Item drop-off is from 9-10:30am. The swap begins at 12pm and runs until 2pm. All leftover items will be donated.

deschutes.org/solidwaste • 541-317-3163