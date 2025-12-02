County to Conduct Pile Burns Southwest of Bend

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes County)

Deschutes County Natural Resources will conduct winter pile burning near the Seventh Mountain Resort and Points West communities, about six miles southwest of Bend. Burning will occur for a few days between December 2025 and February 2026.

The County plans to burn piles on up to 24 acres. Ignitions will occur on weekdays when weather, fuel moisture and air quality meet the criteria for safe and effective operations. Crews will avoid burning on weekends and holidays when possible.

Crews will be burning leftover limbs and brush from fuel-reduction work, which helps restore forest health and reduce wildfire risk. The debris cannot be turned into usable products like mulch. Burning it in the winter helps decrease fuel buildup and protects nearby communities from wildfire.

What Residents Can Expect

Smoke is likely to impact air quality overnight and in the early morning. Residents are encouraged to keep doors and windows closed during those times.

Smoke may be visible from Century Drive, Bend and the surrounding area.

Piles may smolder for several days. Crews will monitor them until they are fully out. Please do not call 911 to report these ignitions.

For more information, please contact Deschutes County Natural Resources at 541-322-7117 or forester@deschutes.org.

