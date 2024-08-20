County to Test Vote Counting System Prior to August 27 Special Election

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes County Clerk’s Office)

In preparation for the August 27 Special Election being held for Black Butte Ranch Rural Fire Protection District and Deschutes County Special Road District #8, the Deschutes County Clerk’s Office will test the County’s vote counting system on Tuesday, August 20, at 11am.

Deschutes County Elections ensures the security and integrity of the vote-by-mail process by conducting a thorough logic and accuracy test before and after every election. The public is invited to observe the testing at the County Clerk’s Office which is on the second floor of 1300 NW Wall Street in Bend. Please RSVP in advance if you plan to attend.

To learn more about ballot measures and candidate information visit: deschutescounty.gov/elections.

For questions, please contact Deschutes County Elections at 541-388-6547.

deschutes.org