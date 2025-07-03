County Transitions Online Dog Licensing Program to User-Friendly Platform 

Deschutes County is moving its online dog licensing program to DocuPet, simplifying the process for owners to license their dogs, comply with state regulations and ensure a quick reunion if their dogs go missing.

Under Oregon law, all dog owners are required to vaccinate their pets against rabies and obtain a license in the county where they reside. Deschutes County issues licenses for county pet owners, including licenses for all cities within the county. Currently, only an estimated 32% of dogs in the county are licensed. The goal in transitioning the online program is to streamline the process and increase registration by providing a user-friendly platform.

Key features of using the DocuPet platform include:

Convenience: Owners create secure online profiles at deschutescounty.docupet.com to purchase or renew dog licenses. These profiles allow owners to upload photos, store microchip numbers, rabies certificates and other important information to aid in finding dogs if they get lost. Profiles can be easily updated with changes such as owner relocation, ownership transfers or changes to the dog’s details or status. Owners can quickly generate Lost Pet Reports online.

Compliance: Dogs six months or older or those with permanent canine teeth — whichever comes first — must be licensed per state law. New dog owners or new county residents have 30 days to license their dogs.

Extended Customer Service: Online support is available beyond normal business hours, including on Saturdays, with services in Spanish to enhance community accessibility.

Additional Benefits: Every license includes the HomeSafe 24/7 lost pet service, which helps keep dogs out of shelters and returns them home safely. Additionally, owners can choose from a variety of colorful dog tags or design their own. Each tag contains a unique code linking to the dog’s online profile, enabling anyone finding a lost pet to report it easily.

The annual licensing fee in Deschutes County is $36 for unaltered dogs and $22 for spayed or neutered dogs, with options for two- or three-year licenses. Service animals are exempt from fees but are still required to be licensed. To license a service animal, please contact Deschutes County directly at 541-388-6637.

For more information or to license your dog online, visit deschutescounty.docupet.com.

Community members who prefer to pay with cash or check can obtain dog licenses in person at the Deschutes County Services building, located at 1300 NW Wall St. in Bend, or through local humane societies.

You can learn more about the county dog licensing program by listening to Episode 53 of the Inside Deschutes County podcast.

