County Wins Prestigious GFOA Triple Crown for the Sixth Consecutive Year

(Deschutes County Finance team and County Commissioners, October 29 | Photo courtesy of Deschutes County)

The Deschutes County Finance Department has once again received the prestigious Triple Crown medallion from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). This special recognition is given to government agencies that earn all three top honors from the GFOA.

Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting : In July 2025, the County received this award for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. The ACFR details the County’s financial position and activities for the fiscal year.

: In July 2025, the County received this award for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. The ACFR details the County’s financial position and activities for the fiscal year. Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting : In October 2025, the County was recognized for its Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. The PAFR is a high-level summary of the ACFR, providing information about county revenues, expenses and debts, as well as an explanation of how property taxes are used.

: In October 2025, the County was recognized for its Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. The PAFR is a high-level summary of the ACFR, providing information about county revenues, expenses and debts, as well as an explanation of how property taxes are used. Distinguished Budget Presentation Award: In December 2023, the County received this top honor for its fiscal year 2024 budget. This award reflects the budget’s effectiveness as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide, and communication device.

“This is the sixth consecutive year that Deschutes County has received the Triple Crown medallion, confirming our commitment to providing clear and accurate financial information to the public,” said Chief Financial Officer Robert Tintle. “It is a significant achievement that reflects the hard work and professionalism of our finance staff.”

To view Deschutes County’s ACFR, PAFR and budget, visit deschutes.org/finance.

deschutes.org