Courses for Your Leadership Journey

Leadership Lab@COCC is a six-topic leadership development experience incorporating many modes of learning to grow the habits successful leaders need in today’s workplace. Attend interactive sessions to gain practical skills you can apply as a leader of your team.

Sign up for individual topics or select all 6 and use code 6thFREE at checkout for an $170 discount!

Topics include:

Emotional Intelligence

Accountability & Delegation

Coaching & Feedback Techniques

Working with Difficult People

Performance Management

Team Building to Retain Your Talent

Thursdays, February 15, 29, March 14, April 4, 18 and May 2

1-5pm

$170 each session,

6 available sessions

Redmond Campus

Instructor: Michael Cieri

Based on the research of Dr. Brene Brown, Dare to Lead is an empirically based courage-building program designed for professionals. Dr. Brown has spent the past two decades studying courage, vulnerability, shame, and empathy, and most recently completed a seven-year study on courageous leadership. The most significant finding from Brene’s latest research is that courage is a collection of four skill sets that are teachable, measurable, and observable. Join us in this experiential course to develop your courage and grow as a leader.

Fridays, April 5, 12, 19, 26 & May 3, 10

10am-2pm

$1,350

Redmond Campus

Instructor: Diane Murray

Do you manage projects or initiatives and wonder how the impact of formal project management knowledge might improve your results? Project management is becoming a vital part of many professions. Gain an overview of how to navigate all phases of project management, including how to successfully initiate, plan, execute, control, and close out projects applying industry-accepted project management best practices. These skills will also apply to volunteer projects and projects outside the workplace.

Fridays, March 15, 22

8-11:30am

$199

Bend Campus

Instructor: Lynn Jesus

