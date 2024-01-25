Courses for Your Leadership Journey

Leadership Lab
Leadership Lab@COCC is a six-topic leadership development experience incorporating many modes of learning to grow the habits successful leaders need in today’s workplace. Attend interactive sessions to gain practical skills you can apply as a leader of your team.
Sign up for individual topics or select all 6 and use code 6thFREE at checkout for an $170 discount!
Topics include:
- Emotional Intelligence
- Accountability & Delegation
- Coaching & Feedback Techniques
- Working with Difficult People
- Performance Management
- Team Building to Retain Your Talent
Thursdays, February 15, 29, March 14, April 4, 18 and May 2
1-5pm
$170 each session,
6 available sessions
Redmond Campus
Instructor: Michael Cieri
Dare to Lead
Based on the research of Dr. Brene Brown, Dare to Lead is an empirically based courage-building program designed for professionals. Dr. Brown has spent the past two decades studying courage, vulnerability, shame, and empathy, and most recently completed a seven-year study on courageous leadership. The most significant finding from Brene’s latest research is that courage is a collection of four skill sets that are teachable, measurable, and observable. Join us in this experiential course to develop your courage and grow as a leader.
Fridays, April 5, 12, 19, 26 & May 3, 10
10am-2pm
$1,350
Redmond Campus
Instructor: Diane Murray
Real World Project Management
Do you manage projects or initiatives and wonder how the impact of formal project management knowledge might improve your results? Project management is becoming a vital part of many professions. Gain an overview of how to navigate all phases of project management, including how to successfully initiate, plan, execute, control, and close out projects applying industry-accepted project management best practices. These skills will also apply to volunteer projects and projects outside the workplace.
Fridays, March 15, 22
8-11:30am
$199
Bend Campus
Instructor: Lynn Jesus
