COVID-19: New Metrics & the State of Our Health

On December 1, Governor Brown announced updates to county risk levels under Oregon’s new public health framework to reduce transmission of COVID-19. The framework uses four different risk levels based on COVID-19 spread — Extreme, High, Moderate and Lower — and assigns health and safety measures for each level. See risk level details here.



Join the Bend Chamber on Wednesday, December 9 at 12pm for an overview of updated COVID risk levels, a review of current infection rates as well as metrics and protocols for moving from one tier to the next.Free to attend. Register to receive the Zoom link.

Register Here: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register

Speakers

Dr. Dean Sidelinger, health officer & epidemiologist, State of Oregon

Emily Freeland, environmental health specialist, Deschutes County Public Health

