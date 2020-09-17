COVID-19 Update for Bend Businesses: September 17, 2020

Dear Bend Business Owner,

I hope you, your employees, families and friends are safe as we confront another crisis while already in the midst of one. If you’re looking to stay on top of what’s going on with wildfires in our neighboring communities and across the state, the Central Oregon Emergency Information Network is posting regular updates along with information on how to help evacuees and first responders.

Many Bend businesses have jumped in to help fire evacuees and those in smoke shelters by providing food and services despite being among those hardest hit by the pandemic themselves. While I wish I could post an exhaustive list of all the restaurants and small businesses providing wildfire assistance at no cost, it would run far too long. I don’t think a week has gone by since March where I haven’t been amazed at the generosity of Bend’s business community; this past week has been no different.

If you’d like to help some of these businesses cover costs for employees and supplies associated with their relief efforts, you’ll be able to donate to Bend businesses on dine11.org by the end of this week.

Please read on for updates on funding and public involvement opportunities.

Business Assistance Opportunities

The Bend Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting applications for Business Resiliency grants. The funding came via $1 million in CARES Act funding allocated to the City of Bend and is available to businesses principally located within city limits.

A business does not need to be a Chamber member to apply. Key eligibility requirements include:

Must be a small businesses or sole proprietorship that has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a current or anticipated revenue decline beginning after March 1, 2020 as a result of those impacts

The principal business must be located within the City of Bend

A business that employs 50 or fewer FTE (full-time equivalent) employees

Grants will be awarded on a tiered structure based on need and company size:

Up to $7,000 per sole proprietor

Up to $25,000 per applicant with less than 15 FTE

Up to $40,000 per applicant with from 15 to 50 FTE

Applications will remain open until Friday, September 25. You can find more information and apply here.

If you have questions about pulling together needed documentation, please let me know. The Small Business Development Center at COCC continues to offer no-cost business assistance; you can get in touch at cocc.edu/sbdc.

While we’re talking about financial assistance, if you have employees that must take unpaid sick leave as a result of COVID-19, a state program is now available that can provide them with $120 in daily funds for up to ten days. You can view more information on that program here.

Bend Economic Development Advisory Board Openings

If you’re interested in getting engaged with local government, the Bend Economic Development Advisory Board (BEDAB) is seeking two applicants for three year- terms, advising City Council on business and economic development issues. Along with their advisory work, BEDAB lends oversight to the contracts the City maintains with Visit Bend and EDCO, and has furthered initiatives in support of infrastructure development, moving forward at Juniper Ridge and adding new childcare supply.

City code seeks broad representation from industries in Bend to serve on BEDAB, so please apply no matter your business.

Applications close tomorrow (Friday, September 18) at 5pm, but it’s a brief application. If you’re interested, please apply, you can find more information and apply here.

The Small Business Development Center at Central Oregon Community College is also seeking business community representation on their Advisory Board. The SBDC Board will meet two to three times a year to discuss small business needs, connecting the SBDC with businesses and sharing information on business resources. If you are interested in considering this role, please reach out before September 25 to the Small Business Development Center at COCC at 541-383-7920 or sbdc@cocc.edu.

Bend Police Department Seeking Input

The City of Bend wants to hear how local government can be more responsive and accountable to the community when it comes to law enforcement policy. As a business owner please share your thoughts.

The City is seeking answers to some open-ended questions at bendoregon.gov/community-input. Feedback will be accepted through 5pm on September 25. Questions ask about individuals’ experiences with Bend Police, seek ideas for best protecting the community and solicit suggestions about ideal public participation in policing policy. People can answer as few or as many of the four questions as they want.

You can expect to hear about a virtual listening session on the topic later in October as well. The Bend City Council will receive a report on all feedback later this year.

Thank you for doing business, and for all you do, in Bend.

Ben Hemson, Business Advocate, City of Bend

541-323-7151 • bhemson@bendoregon.gov • @BendBizAdvocate