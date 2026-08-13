Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation Awards Family Access Network $7,500

The Family Access Network (FAN) received $7,500 from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation (CCUIF) to support FAN services across Deschutes County. As the largest county FAN serves, this funding will connect students and their family members to basic-needs resources within their community. At the cost of approximately $250 per child to receive FAN services for an entire school year, CCUIF is directly supporting up to 30 children in Deschutes County. In partnership, FAN and CCUIF are ensuring families in the county have access to the essential resources they need to thrive in the classroom and in life.

“CCUIF has been a longtime supporter of FAN and our services in Deschutes County,” said FAN Executive Director Julie Lyche. “We are thankful for their partnership and dedication to improving the lives of children and families throughout our community.”

Founded in 1997 and beginning its philanthropic pursuits in 1998, CCUIF works to offer assistance in education, strengthen youth and family, provide for positive youth development, and add to the quality of life for people in Oregon communities. The Foundation also addresses basic needs, including food and shelter, allowing families to focus on building their future, rather than worrying about where their next meal will come from. In their most recent round of giving CCUIF awarded an incredible total of $606,815 to 87 charities in Oregon to support these causes.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 28 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect children and families in need to essential resources to thrive.

About Family Access Network:

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of over 7,600 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.

familyaccessnetwork.org • call 541-693-5675