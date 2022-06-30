Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation Gives $649,930 to 61 Charities in Southwestern Oregon

The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation (CCUIF) in its most recent round of giving, awarded 61 charities a total of $649,930. The nonprofits receiving awards are located in Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath and Lane Counties.

The CCUIF was founded in 1997 and began its philanthropic efforts in 1998. To date, the Foundation has awarded $21,539,146 to nonprofits in the seven southwestern Oregon counties from which it accepts grant requests. Grants are awarded semi-annually, in January and June. In January of 2022, the CCUIF awarded $625,692 to 62 nonprofits.

Carma Mornarich, executive director of the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation said, “This is the 40th Anniversary of the Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe of Indians re-recognition and the 25th Anniversary of the CCUIF. It is time for the Tribe, it’s Tribal members and those of us who work for the Tribe to reflect and acknowledge accomplishments and pledge anew energies to what has yet to be done.

“This spring of 2022 round of giving, The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation will give 61 nonprofits $649,930. This is the largest total amount distributed in the 25 years of the Foundations existence. This giving has happened as our world and our country have dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, a war in Europe with global impact and serious social issues in our country that have required each of us to look at our values and goals. Our unity has required work and there has been disagreement. Nonetheless, the work of Foundations to help nonprofits address social challenges goes on. This is notable. On behalf of the CCUIF, I want to commend our partners in the nonprofit world for your work and tenacity. It has made a huge difference in many, many lives.”

The mission of the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation is to offer assistance in youth education, strengthen youth and family, provide for positive youth development and add to the quality of life for people in southwestern Oregon. The Foundation has put increasing emphasis upon basic needs so more hungry people get fed.

The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation Board decided to award the Martha Young Award to Klamath Film from Klamath County for their dedication to the betterment of children. The Buster Rondeau Award was awarded to Rogue Farm Corps from Jackson County for their work in training young farmers increasing the assuredness of a food source in Oregon.

The 61 grantees for this round of giving include: two grantees from Coos County who will receive $25,000; 14 grantees from Deschutes County who will receive $141,810 including $15,000 to Saving Grace, Imagine Life without Violence. Nine grantees from Douglas County will receive $100,500; seven grantees from Jackson County who will receive $78,000; two grantees from Josephine County who will receive $21,000; one grantee from Klamath County who will receive $5,000; 13 grantees from Lane County who will receive $138,620 and 13 grantees that serve multiple counties who will receive $140,000.

Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation awards are made separately from and in addition to regular philanthropic decisions made by the Cow Creek Tribal Board.

cowcreekfoundation.org • saving-grace.org